*Miley Cyrus is hoping that Malia Obama will return to the White House someday…as POTUS.

“I HOPE this little baby runs for Prez! #MaliaForPresident You’ve got my Vote!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29), alongside a headline about the former president’s eldest.

The singer’s comments come after Malia was reportedly seen at a Sundance Film Festival event in support of Standing Rock against the Dakota Access pipeline on Friday (Jan. 27).

Actress Shailene Woodley, who was in attendance, told “Democracy Now”: “It was amazing to see Malia. To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

Malia, 18, has about 17 more years until she becomes eligible for the presidency, according to the U.S. Constitution. In the meantime, she’s set to start an internship with producer Harvey Weinstein.