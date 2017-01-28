*For the eleventh entry in its Off the Page series of monthly staged readings, Sierra Madre Playhouse will present From the Mississippi Delta.

From Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland, winner of the Lorraine Hansberry Award, comes the personal story of her rise from poverty as an unwed mother, high-school dropout and prostitute to become a civil rights leader, scholar, professor, mother, poet and acclaimed writer.

Sherrie Lofton directs a cast that includes Leslie Bee, Tyra Hughes and Toyin Moses in this staged reading.

