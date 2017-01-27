*New music from Missy Elliott slipped out overnight.

The artist and producer releases the Autotuned slow groove “I’m Better,” (featuring Lamb) along with a stylized video complete with lasers, floodlights, odd angles and crazy choreography.

“Yeah he got bands in the Bando/Missy got dudes in Orlando/Plus I got cars that he paying for/Man I be too much to handle,” she raps in the video, directed by Elliott and Dave Meyers.

Elliott’s last album proper was 2005’s The Cookbook, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the new video for “I’m Better” below.