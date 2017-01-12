And the hits keep coming … for Kim Burrell. Nope, the pile-on is not finished.

Another celeb has come for Burrell because of her infamous anti-gay rant. And that would be actress/radio show host, Mo’Nique.

Mo’ and her husband, Sidney, took up the controversial subject on their talk show, “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Relationship.”

“It’s almost laughable because you’re saying that in 2017, we are still dealing with people taking issue with people being who they were born to be, who they choose to be,” she said. “People are still taking issue with the cloak of, ‘I am a warrior for Jesus and I must fight for Jesus and stop all you f**s and dykes before y’all get condemned to hell.’… Why are you wasting your energy?”

READ RELATED STORY: MO’NIQUE CLARIFIES WHY HER HUSBAND (SIDNEY HICKS) CAN SEX OTHER WOMEN [WATCH]

Sidney shared his thoughts on the matter, adding that her non-apology didn’t even make sense.

“The comments that we heard her make initially and then in conjunction with what she followed up behind almost alluded [that] she wasn’t saying anything about the LGBT community,” he said. “She was speaking in reference to what God hates because it’s a sin and the only thing about it is that how many of you have heard the voice of God tell you that he/she/them, whatever you believe God to be, hates, in terms of what is a human dynamic?”

You can see what Mo’Nique and Sidney had to say above.

h/t: Love B. Scott