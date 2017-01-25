*Naomie Harris is following up her Oscar-nominated role in “Moonlight” with a spot in New Line’s “Rampage,” an adventure project based on the 1980s video game.

Dwayne Johnson toplines the project, which, like the video game, will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks. Johnson is an animal-loving hero who is the world’s only hope.

Harris will star as a geneticist with a moral streak.

Brad Peyton will direct and Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work done by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

“Rampage” is set to arrive in theaters on April 20, 2018.

Harris’ role in “Moonlight” as an abusive mother of a gay son has earned multiple award nominations, Golden Globe, BAFTA Awards, SAG Awards, among many others.