It's one thing to show up at a party with the same dress as another guest. It's apparently unacceptable, however, for three news personalities to appear on air in the same color.

Such was the case recently at Australia’s Nine Network daytime TV show “9 News Now.” During a commercial break, cameras were still rolling when news anchor Amber Sherlock began complaining about her choice of outfit.

“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all wearing white,” Amber says to producers in an annoyed tone. “I asked her before we came on.”

Julie repeatedly apologizes and calls off stage for a jacket, but Amber won’t let it go. “I made this clear two and a half hours ago,” she says.

They continue going back and forth over this jacket for nearly two minutes before suddenly…

