*During her visit to Wendy Williams on Thursday (Jan 5), Naomi Campbell opened up about a life-threatening incident she said happened to her in Paris several years ago, similar to the scare endured by her friend, Kim Kardashian last year.

“I sympathize with [Kim] a lot because I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris,” Campbell said to a shocked Wendy. “They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’”

Campbell said she was in town to visit her fashion-designer “papa” Azzedine Alaïa, and was outside of his store when it happened.

“I went to the car and it wasn’t my normal driver, and it was weird ’cause he had the windows rolled down and the car smelled of this weird perfume. All the windows were rolled down, it was November … I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird,’” Campbell explained.

She said the driver “was in on it” and “it’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now. It’s happened to me and it’s happened to a few other people – but it’s not for me to say – that are well known, also.”

Watch her full account below: