

*The year of 1937 heralded many historical moments: Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for a second term as President of the United States.

William Hastie became the first African American Federal Judge. Joe Louis defeated James J. Braddock and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Singer Nancy Wilson was born on February 20, in Chillicothe, Ohio. And on January 13, Naomi Stansil was born in the Roxbury section of Boston, Massachuetts to Mattie Smith Stansil and Joseph Nathaniel Stansil.

The youngest of seven children, the Stansil clan included five sisters and two brothers. Sadly, after only 13 months of life, Naomi’s oldest sister, Sheba died from a rare childhood disease.

Read On Here