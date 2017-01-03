*Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve catastrophe became fodder for the Indiana Pacers organization on Tuesday.

Just one night after Mimi’s lip sync embarrassment on national television, the NBA team chose for its “Lip Sync Cam” Carey’s 1991 song “Emotions” – the very tune she was trying to perform during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” when she famously stopped singing as her pre-recorded vocals continued on.

Needless to say, Pacers fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse who didn’t know the words were no less convincing than Mariah in their lip-sync performances.

Watch below:

The @Pacers and @SportsVanessa just did the Mariah Carey Lip Sync cam and our whole section is 😂😂😂 #PacersGameNight #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/0pBg4DPYQZ — Jimmy Larrabee (@JBuzz715) January 2, 2017

For the record, the home team beat the Orlando Magic 117-104.