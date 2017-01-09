*Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel are asking for prayers after revealing over the weekend that their baby daughter, Dakota, was born five months early and weighs just one pound.

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days,” Jewel said in a video posted Jan. 7. “We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early.”

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it ― that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” Jewel added. “Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

Watch below:

.@TheRealJRSmith and family are beyond thrilled to be back with the @cavs but also have some other BIG news to share. pic.twitter.com/NvC9bXjtTt

— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 15, 2016

The couple, who have two older daughters, Demi and Peyton, announced Jewel’s pregnancy on Twitter in October, when he confirmed his contract extension with the Cavs.

