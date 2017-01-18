*LeBron James has another TV slam dunk.

On the heels of his successful Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse,” the NBA star’s new game show, “The Wall,” has earned 20 more episodes from NBC, the network announced on Wednesday.

James executive produces the show with Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and host Chris Hardwick.

The premise involves a team of two contestants who must answer questions, and watch balls fall down a huge wall and land in slots designated with different dollar amounts. The potential top prize is over $12 million.

“When we started ‘The Wall’ we wanted to create something that would get families excited and change peoples’ lives. Maverick and I couldn’t be more proud of the show’s early success and we want to keep building on that,” James said.

“The Wall” is a collaboration between James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. The show debuted on Jan. 3 to 6.9 million viewers and 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen.