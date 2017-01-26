*It turns out white supremacist Richard Spencer took TWO to the jaw on Inauguration Day.

The Neo-Nazi figure who went viral when a Donald Trump protester punched him in the face during an interview has surfaced in new pics taken on the same day, showing the racist getting clocked by someone else.

The images were tweeted today by @babycommie666.

Some media outlets previously reported that Spencer suffered two separate beatdowns, and at last, the footage has surfaced…tickling Twitter all over again.

Please let punching Richard Spencer be the new planking/ALS challenge pic.twitter.com/DI0JXMFiZe — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) January 26, 2017

We all have to stay strong and survive so that we, too, can have the chance to punch Richard Spencer in the face — Molly Ostertag (@MollyOstertag) January 26, 2017