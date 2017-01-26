Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer

*It turns out white supremacist Richard Spencer took TWO to the jaw on Inauguration Day.

The Neo-Nazi figure who went viral when a Donald Trump protester punched him in the face during an interview has surfaced in new pics taken on the same day, showing the racist getting clocked by someone else.

The images were tweeted today by @babycommie666.

Some media outlets previously reported that Spencer suffered two separate beatdowns, and at last, the footage has surfaced…tickling Twitter all over again.





Previous ArticlePaula Patton to Star in ABC’s New Summer Series ‘Somewhere Between’
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind