*One day after Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13TH” received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature, the streaming service announced the interview special “13TH: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay” will be available to its U.S. members on Thursday, January 26.

In the 30-minute interview, Winfrey asks DuVernay about her filmmaking process, her passion to illuminate the issues around mass criminalization of African Americans, as well as how she aggregated dozens of expert interviews from both sides of the aisle.

With the film’s launch during a pivotal political era in the U.S., they also speak to reaction from viewers around the globe, the current state of race relations in America, and DuVernay’s advice for the Trump administration.

“One of the things 13TH does…is it allows people to answer that question for themselves, ‘Why should I care about those people who are incarcerated?, Oprah notes during the interview.

Watch a clip from the special below: