*In one of the biggest sales at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Netflix shelled out $12.5 million for “Mudbound,” the Dee Rees-directed drama that stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Garrett Hedlund, and Jonathan Banks.

Rees (“Pariah,” HBO’s “Bessie”) and Virgil Williams adapted the Hillary Jordan novel set in post– World War II South. Two families are pitted against a barbaric social hierarchy and an unrelenting landscape as they simultaneously fight the battle at home and the battle abroad. The pioneer story touches on themes of friendship, heritage and the unending struggle for and against the land.

The film premiered Jan. 21 at Eccles to rave reviews and a bidding war has been on ever since…until Netflix emerged victorious on Saturday (Jan 28).

Several companies threw their hat in the ring, including Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, an underbidder last year for “The Birth of A Nation,” notes Deadline.

“Mudbound” is produced by Sally Jo Effenson, Cassian Elwes, and Carl Effenson, MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Chris Lemole, and Tim Zajaros. The exec producers include Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Daniel Steinman, Kyle Tekiela, Rees, Poppy Hanks, Kyle Tekiela, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, and Virgil Williams.

The pact includes a simultaneous limited theatrical push for awards season for the acting performances.