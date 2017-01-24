*Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Jim Strouse’s “The Incredible Jessica James,” ahead of its world premiere as the Closing Night film at Sundance, reports Deadline.

Written and directed by Strouse, the film stars Jessica Williams, formerly of “The Daily Show,” as a young, aspiring playwright in New York City who is struggling to get over a recent breakup. She is forced to go on a date with the recently divorced Boone, played by Chris O’Dowd, and the unlikely duo discover how to make it through the tough times in a social media obsessed post-relationship universe.

Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) and Noël Wells co-star.

The film was produced by Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub of Beachside and executive produced by Jessica Williams and Kerri Hundley.

The pic will be branded as a Netflix original film and launch globally this year to Netflix viewers in 190 countries.