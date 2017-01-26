*A number of tributes have been scheduled to honor legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore in the wake of her death on January 25. The beloved star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” died in Connecticut at the age of 80.

View the list of TV tributes below, via Variety:

“Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around,” CBS, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m.

Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” will anchor the new one-hour special on the life and legacy of the legendary actress, which will feature original reporting and materials from CBS’ archives. Also, the special will include interviews with Oprah Winfrey, newsmakers, admirers, and others expressing their thoughts about Moore’s influence on acting, women in the media, and work outside of the entertainment biz. Susan Zirinsky is senior executive producer of the special.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” Marathon, SundanceTV, Saturday, Jan 28, 6 a.m.

Starting at 6:00 a.m., SundanceTV will air an all-day marathon of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” featuring all 24 episodes of the final season. Created by James L. Brooks and Allan Burns, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” debuted on Sept. 19, 1970, making its mark in TV history as one of the most acclaimed series of all time. The sitcom was awarded with three Golden Globes, 29 Emmys, and a Peabody Award. The sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1970 to 1977.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” 3-Hour Marathon, MeTV, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:00 p.m.

From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., MeTV will air a marathon of six of the most famous episodes from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Kicking off with the very first episode of the sitcom “Love Is All Around,” the rest of the programming will include the Season 3 episode “Put on a Happy Face,” Season 4 episode “The Dinner Party,” Season 6 episode “Chuckles Bites the Dust,” Season 7 episode “Lou Dates Mary,” and the series finale, titled “The Last Show.” Find out where to watch here.

“Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman,” getTV, Monday, Jan. 30, 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

• The 1969 variety special will be broadcast on getTV. The one-off starred “The Dick Van Dyke Show” duo for a night of laughs and music with a dance number on crutches and a wedding cake skit.

• Following the variety special is a 1960 episode of the crime series “Johnny Staccato,” which Moore guest starred on early in her career, playing a beauty contestant pageant who needs help when her life is threatened by a mysterious man. The episode, titled “The Mask Of Jason,” will air at 12 a.m. PT.

“Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration,” PBS

The documentary will re-broadcast on PBS. First airing in 2015, the doc commemorates Moore and her career of over 50 years that included award-winning films, Broadway shows, and her two iconic television shows. Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, and Valerie Harper are featured in interviews. The film was produced by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, of Pioneers of Television.

“Mary Tyler Moore: After All,” ABC

ABC has scheduled a special episode of “20/20” honoring the late actress. airs Friday at 10 pm ET/9 Central.