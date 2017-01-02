New Book Documents History of FAMU’s Marching Band The Hundred

*Author Curtis Inabinett, Jr. dedicated himself for a seven-year period and delivers the undeniable story of the Legendary Florida A & M University Marching Band — The Hundred.

Inabinett’s extraordinary biographical display of words, vividly paints an illustrative mind’s eye view of the famous band from 1946 to 2015, leaving no stones unturned in his quest to deliver the truth.

Released in November 2016, The Legendary Florida A&M University Marching Band: The History of “The Hundred” is a 296-page 8×10 full color book filled with facts that instills in readers why ‘The Hundred’ has survived as one of the top marching bands in America.

Inabinett tells the story of Dr. William P. Foster, the band’s creator, and how he overcame racism while an undergraduate music major student at the University of Kansas in the early 1940’s.

This heartfelt message reveals the power of god and perseverance, and is a must read for all lovers of marching bands, but not only that, Inabinett explores the down side of hazing in marching bands, and how ‘The Hundred’ came back to prominence after a self-imposed suspension in 2012 for a hazing death within its famed band.

Inabinett, who has never formally studied journalism, was awarded the first annual ‘2015 – 2016 Alyce Hunley Whayne Award’ for his book manuscript of ‘The Hundred,’ and spent one week in December of 2015 at the University of Kansas’ Kenneth Spencer Research Library completing research for this book.

The Legendary Florida A&M University Marching Band: The History of “The Hundred” can be ‘order purchased’ at all Barnes & Noble, and Books A Million retail stores. Online purchases can be made at Page Publishing. You can also purchase eBooks through Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon.

source:

Page Publishing

[email protected]