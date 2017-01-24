*New Edition received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Group members Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill were all in attendance for the ceremony. The star, in the recording category, is the 2,600th star on the Walk of Fame, per nbcboston.com.

The group formed in 1983 and rose to fame with hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” They had 18 multi-platinum albums, received 4 American Music Awards, 14 No. 1 records and countless Billboard Top 20 hits, notes the Walk of Fame website.

Monday’s ceremony took place one day before a three-part miniseries premiere about the group’s rise to fame called “The New Edition Story,” which is scheduled to air on BET Tuesday night (Jan 24). An estimated 1,500 fans turned out for the ceremony, according to officials with the Walk of Fame.

Full Force members Bowlegged Lou and Paul Anthony co-hosted a surprise video segment for New Edition’s special celebration “bruncheon” in L.A. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. According to their Facebook page:

“Over 300 fans from all over the world paid entry to honor their New Edition guys at the special gala presented & produced by Jammie Adams,Kim Ratcliff, Michelle Adams & Tiffany Jameson along with their great team of helpers and supporters. It’s because of these 4 ladies’ energies, persistence and love that NE got their star in the 1st place. Bobby Brown, Mike Bivins & Ronnie Devoe all came to say thank you personally to the captive and enthusiastic guests in attendance. All three brought down the house with their appearance and spirited appreciative thank you’s to the crowd. Talented female DJ JiJi Sweet did her thing on the one and twos also.New Edition & Full Force go back a long long ways starting with their rivalry on the basketball court. Their love and respect for each other as peers & brothers will be forever.”

Speaking of Bowlegged Lou, before his quick trip to Hollywood to honor/hang with New Edition, he was out and about in Manhattan getting his Jimmy Kimmel on by putting a mic in the face of random folks to get their thoughts about New Edition getting their star. Needless to say, just like Kimmel, Lou got some of the craziest responses you could ever image. But he also got several folks to sing their favorite New Edition ditties and they sounded pretty darn good to.

Check it out: