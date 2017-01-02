*A New Mexico convenience store that posts window signs that say things like “Obama The Anti-Christ,” and “Obama & other Muslims Not Welcome here,” made national headlines after a local TV station reported on the store this past Friday.

But according to news station KOB, the tiny store in the community of Mayhill has been alarming customers with such signs for years.

Online reviews and social media posts gathered by the Miami Herald show that other racist posts put up by the owner include one advertising an “Obama swing set” with a picture of a noose, one that calls for a “half-breed” to be sent “to Kenya” and another that simply states “KILL OBAMA” with “care” written in much smaller letters on another line.

Another sign declared: “I built this business without Govt. help. OBAMA Can Kiss My Ass.” Another listed three “good reasons” for abortion: “1. Barack Obama 2. Nancy Peloci (sic) 3. Harry Reid.” The list goes on.

KOB interviewed a former employee of the store who said the owner routinely kicks out customers who disagree with him and sells the signs to those who like them.

Obama and Muslims aren’t his only targets. After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting America’s racism by kneeling through the national anthem, a sign at the store proclaimed: “Colin Kaeper-d—, you overpaid half-breed: Take your millions and go back to Africa.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has weighed in on the issue, specifically asking the store’s owner to remove the sign featured in the KOB story seemingly barring Muslims from entering.

“While everyone has the First Amendment right to free speech – even offensive speech – we urge the store’s owner to remove the sign in the interest of common decency and of our nation’s unity at a time of increasing divisions,” CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

KOB also reports that the store is for sale for $359,000. An expired listing on BusinessBroker.com had the asking price at $300,000.

Watch KOB’s report on the store below:

Online, the store has been hit with a barrage of negative reviews on Facebook and Google, with many calling the owner’s policies a violation of non-discrimination laws. Other reviews accuse the store of having poorly cleaned bathrooms and a cockroach problem as well.