*Uh oh. This is definitely not a good look for Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures. The two gargantuan studios have teamed up for the highly anticipated movie, “A Dog’s Purpose,” scheduled for a January 27 release, but with claims of animal abuse, the opening weekend may start off badly.

According to a report by TMZ, based on a video they received, one of five German Shepherds used as animal actors in the film is seen being forced into a pool of water. The terrified animal is said to be clawing at the edge of a pool as people off camera laugh and comment, “You just got to throw him in,” as a trainer tries to force the animal into rushing water.

TMZ reports that the scene was shot for the movie in Winnipeg, Canada, in November 2015.

The dog does eventually get in the water, but goes under almost immediately. An off camera person begins yelling “Cut it!” as crew members race toward the animal.

A part of the scene? No one off-set will ever know.

