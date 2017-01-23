*Duke University’s Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity and the Insight Center for Community Economic Development, released a new report titled “Women, Race, and Wealth.” Data looking at the wealth gap between women of different races was exposed within the the findings.

Coming on the heels of the Women’s March on Washington this information brings up many questions on oppression, economics, and competing interest of race & gender intersectionality in the 21st century.

Click Here to Read Full Report

Among the most telling pieces of data was this finding:

Single black women in their 20s without a degree have zero wealth and the typical single black woman with a college degree is $11,000 in debt. Married black women in their 30s and with college degrees are $20,000 in debt. One reason for the wealth gap among college educated single women is that black women have the highest level of student debt and struggle to pay off the debt in early adulthood despite working full-time.

Attorney and Emmy nominated filmmaker Antonio Moore discussed the Women’s March and its greater context for Black America. Given the finding above it seems we all have a lot to discuss.