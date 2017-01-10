*Showtime has revealed a release date and first trailer for “Guerrilla,” a six-part limited event series from creator John Ridley (“American Crime,” “12 Years a Slave”), with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures executive producing.

The series, about U.K.’s black radicals in the 1970s, will premiere on Sunday, April 16 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Elba also co-stars in “Guerrilla”, which tells the story of Marcus (Babou Ceesay) and Jas (Frieda Pinto) whose relationship and values are tested when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell in 1970s London. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a true-life, secretive counter-intelligence unit within a Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism.

Oscar winner Ridley wrote most of the series (British writer Misan Sagay penned episode five) and Ridley also directs half of the episodes with British helmer Sam Miller.

Watch the first trailer below:

The series also stars British actors Zawe Ashton, Nicholas Pinnock, Wunmi Mosaku, and Nathaniel Martello-White, as well as African American actor Brandon Scott.