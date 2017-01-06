*After learning that “Celebrity Apprentice” has dropped in the ratings without him, the next President of the United States couldn’t wait to rub it in, particularly since its new host, Arnold Schwarzenegger, supported Hillary Clinton in the election.

Early Friday (Jan 6), Donald Trump tweeted Arnold got “swamped (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.” He goes on, “So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

After Trump fired the first shot, Schwarzenegger clapped back with some backdoor shade about the President-elect’s priorities, tweeting: “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Arnold doubled down with, “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work.”

Trump scored a rating of around 18 in season 1 of “The Apprentice,” while Arnold’s premiere came in at a 4.9. However, Trump fails to mention that his ratings plummeted over the years, and in his final season two years ago, he scored right around a 6 rating – roughly the same as Arnold’s debut.