*The Weeknd looks to have moved on from his relationship with Bella Hadid.

In paparazzi pics that hit the web today, the crooner is seen cozied up with Selena Gomez during a Tuesday night outing at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

According to TMZ, there may be some drama ahead. Selena is a friend of Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid.

It appears Gomez wants to make it very clear that he is her man, from the way her arms are draped over him for all the world to see. In one pic, the two are locking lips.