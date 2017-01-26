*In a throwback Instagram post Thursday, Nick Cannon revealed that he used to “stalk” Destiny’s Child.

“Even in the ‘90s, I was always shootin’ my shot,’ he captioned the pic of him back in the Destiny’s Child-era with Beyonce, and her then- bandmate LaTavia Roberson. “@Beyonce was looking at me like “Little Boy Please!!” —- In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny’s Child!,” he wrote.

He added that the singer’s dad Mathew Knowles wasn’t having it, saying, “LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!”

Since his Destiny’s Child fixation, Cannon has moved on to Christina Milian and a marriage to his now-ex-wife Mariah Carey, who also gave birth to their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He also was rumored to be dating TLC’s Chilli after the two kissed in his “If I Was Your Man” video.