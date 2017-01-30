*Nick Gordon is looking back on his relationship with late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The man found legally responsible for her death shared two pictures on Twitter today (Jan 30), accompanied by emotional captions: “You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” he tweeted. “I love&missyou RIH my angel.”

Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging the late daughter of Whitney Houston died following a violent altercation with Gordon, after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, and injected her with a toxic mix of drugs.

In September 2016, a judge ruled Gordon legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date.