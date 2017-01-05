*Nicki Minaj is starting off 2017 as a single woman.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old rapper tweeted that she was no longer in a dating fellow rapper Meek Mill.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj wrote after rumors swirled that the two had broken up.

“Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” she also wrote, teasing new music for the new year.

Minaj and 29-year-old Mill began dating in 2015. Last month, she sparked breakup rumors with an Instagram post quoting Beyonce’s “Best Thing You Never Had.”

“Thank God u blew it,” she wrote. “Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad.”

Then in April, Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Mill weren’t engaged after the he gave her two giagantic diamond rings.

“First of all, that’s not an engagement ring,” she said on Ellen’s show. “I have two rings from this boy that likes me. That’s not my engagement ring though. He said, that’s my second ring, and he said if I get a third ring, then that’s my engagement ring.”

Apparently the third ring never came.