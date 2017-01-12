*The tracklist for “Fifty Shades Darker” hit the web this week, revealing a collaboration between Nick Jonas and newly-single Nicki Minaj.

Minaj, 34, and Jonas, 24, joined forces for a song called “Bom Bidi Bom,” according to reports.

John Legend also appears on the 19-track compilation, contributing a track titled “One Woman Man.” Corrine Bailey Rae appears to have remade Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” and The-Dream delivers a track called “Code Blue.”

Other artists on the include Halsey, Tove Lo, Kygo, Sia and Anderson East.

View the entire track list below:

1. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. “Not Afraid Anymore” – Halsey

3. “Pray” – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. “Lies in the Dark” – Tove Lo

5. “No Running From Me” – Toulouse

6. “One Woman Man” – John Legend

7. “Code Blue” – The-Dream

8. “Bom Bidi Bom” – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. “Helium” – Sia

10. “Cruise” – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. “The Scientist” – Corrine Bailey Rae

12. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” – Jose James

13. “Birthday” – JP Cooper

14. “I Need a Good One” – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. “Empty Pack Of Cigarettes” – Joseph Angel

16. “What Would It Take” – Anderson East

17. “What Is Love?” – Frances

18. “On His Knees” – Danny Elfman

19. “Making It Real” – Danny Elfman