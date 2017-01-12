*The tracklist for “Fifty Shades Darker” hit the web this week, revealing a collaboration between Nick Jonas and newly-single Nicki Minaj.
Minaj, 34, and Jonas, 24, joined forces for a song called “Bom Bidi Bom,” according to reports.
John Legend also appears on the 19-track compilation, contributing a track titled “One Woman Man.” Corrine Bailey Rae appears to have remade Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” and The-Dream delivers a track called “Code Blue.”
Other artists on the include Halsey, Tove Lo, Kygo, Sia and Anderson East.
View the entire track list below:
1. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – ZAYN | Taylor Swift
2. “Not Afraid Anymore” – Halsey
3. “Pray” – JRY (feat. Rooty)
4. “Lies in the Dark” – Tove Lo
5. “No Running From Me” – Toulouse
6. “One Woman Man” – John Legend
7. “Code Blue” – The-Dream
8. “Bom Bidi Bom” – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj
9. “Helium” – Sia
10. “Cruise” – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)
11. “The Scientist” – Corrine Bailey Rae
12. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” – Jose James
13. “Birthday” – JP Cooper
14. “I Need a Good One” – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)
15. “Empty Pack Of Cigarettes” – Joseph Angel
16. “What Would It Take” – Anderson East
17. “What Is Love?” – Frances
18. “On His Knees” – Danny Elfman
19. “Making It Real” – Danny Elfman