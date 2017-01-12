Nicki Minaj presents an award to honoree Riccardo Tisci onstage at 2016 Fashion Group International Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2016 in New York City.

*The tracklist for “Fifty Shades Darker” hit the web this week, revealing a collaboration between Nick Jonas and newly-single Nicki Minaj.

Minaj, 34, and Jonas, 24, joined forces for a song called “Bom Bidi Bom,” according to reports.

John Legend also appears on the 19-track compilation, contributing a track titled “One Woman Man.” Corrine Bailey Rae appears to have remade Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” and The-Dream delivers a track called “Code Blue.”

Other artists on the include Halsey, Tove Lo, Kygo, Sia and Anderson East.

View the entire track list below:

1. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – ZAYN | Taylor Swift
2. “Not Afraid Anymore” – Halsey
3. “Pray” – JRY (feat. Rooty)
4. “Lies in the Dark” – Tove Lo
5. “No Running From Me” – Toulouse
6. “One Woman Man” – John Legend
7. “Code Blue” – The-Dream
8. “Bom Bidi Bom” – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj
9. “Helium” – Sia
10. “Cruise” – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)
11. “The Scientist” – Corrine Bailey Rae
12. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” – Jose James
13. “Birthday” – JP Cooper
14. “I Need a Good One” – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)
15. “Empty Pack Of Cigarettes” – Joseph Angel
16. “What Would It Take” – Anderson East
17. “What Is Love?” – Frances
18. “On His Knees” – Danny Elfman
19. “Making It Real” – Danny Elfman





