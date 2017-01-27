*On Thursday, “Nightline” ran a piece on the new Fusion.net documentary “O Girls,” which follows the 10-year journey of five former graduates of Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

Filmmaker Kimberly Brooks, a former Harpo assistant who went on to work for ABC News and NBC before becoming a host/reporter for FUSION Network, sits down with Oprah in the hourlong special to discuss her inspiration for starting the school and her relationship with the girls.

The film also tells Brooks’ story of how she willed herself into a job with Oprah’s production company and ended up alongside her boss on a trip to the South African school, where she developed close friendships with the students and began documenting their journeys.

Watch “Nightline’s” piece below:

“O Girls” is currently running here on Fusion.net.