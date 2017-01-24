*Last night, the stars came out to celebrate the premiere of BETs “The New Edition Story,” a biopic chronicling the highs and lows of the boy band progenitors, the six hour, three night miniseries airs today, Wednesday and Thursday.

All of the star-studded cast and real members of New Edition hit the red carpet, and our EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas found out top collaborations and song picks.

EUR: If you could collaborate on a song with one person from “The New Edition Story,” who would you pick?

Tank: My young thunder cat Luke James (who plays Johnny Gill). We have yet to get in the ring and do something. We owe it to the world and we owe it to ourselves.

EUR: What is your favorite New Edition, Bobby Brown or Bell Biv DeVoe song?

Bryshere Gray: My favorite BBD song is “Poison,” from New Edition it is “Can You Stand The Rain,” and from Ralph Tresvant, “Sensitivity.”

Tank: New Edition’s “If It Isn’t Love,” Bobby Brown’s “Roni,” and BBDs “Poison.”

Bre-Z: New Edition’s “Candy Girl,” Bobby’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and because I’m from Philly, I loved what Michael Bivins did with Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: My favorite BBD collaboration song is “Word To The Mutha!” I love that song because they shot the video in Boston…I think in Orchard Park projects…and all of them are there. I also love Johnny Gill’s “This One’s For Me And You” featuring New Edition. My favorite old-school New Edition song is a B-side called “Good Boys” written by Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell. Find that America!

Lisa Nicole Carson: My favorite song is “Jealous Girl” from the “Candy Girl” album.

Algee Smith: New Edition’s “You’re Not My Kind Of Girl.”

Melvin Jackson Jr.: New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain.”

For more details on “The New Edition Story” click here.