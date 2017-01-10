*It looks like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have sparked a new boxing side hustle in hip hop.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), rapper Kodak Black took to Instagram with a video in which he challenges fellow rapper Lil Wayne to a fight.

“Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying,” Black says in the video. “We finna get in the ring, we finna fight — me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a– n—a out. And if he whoop me, he the best rapper alive, ya heard me?”

Accompanied by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the studio, Black continued, “Tell Lil Wayne fight me in the ring. And I’m gon’ beat his stupid a– and I bet everything on it. Since Soulja Boy and Chris Brown doing it, I don’t even need no trainer. I don’t need Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner. I’m finna beat Lil Wayne stupid a–, watch!” In another clip posted on Twitter, Black also said, “Lil Wayne can eat my a–.”

Watch below:

Kodak Black says he wants to knock Lil Wayne out 👀 pic.twitter.com/IPszTzhWBM — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 10, 2017

The challenge comes a month after Black called out Weezy on Twitter, saying he “ain’t the best f–king rapper alive,” a title that Lil Wayne took on with a track called “Best Rapper Alive” off 2005’s “Tha Carter II.”

In October, Wayne spoke to the New York Times and revealed that he didn’t have any idea who Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, or 21 Savage were. “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question,” he said.