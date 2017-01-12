*Her home is about to be snatched out from under her by Donald Trump, so perhaps President Obama’s dog Sunny is feeling the anxiety, as are many Americans. And like a toddler who can’t articulate her anguish, she lashed out the only way she knew how.

She bit someone in the face.

On Monday, an 18-year-old friend of Malia Obama went to pet and kiss the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, who was just not in the mood that day. Sunny took a sizable bite out of the girl’s cheek, just under her eye. The behavior is reportedly out of character for the breed.

The Obamas’ family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, examined Sunny’s victim and decided she needed stitches, but the patient will be fine. It’s going to leave a scar, which the girl reportedly is not pleased about.

But she posted various pics of the injury and her visit to Dr. Jackson on social media, somewhat poking fun at the unfortunate situation.