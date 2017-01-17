*Obama‘s current approval rating is 55 per cent…Considering that his hands were tied….Not bad at all. Hard act to follow in this uncertain world we live.

He had a way of making impromptu stops, visiting eateries, shops and barbershops and shaking hands of many who flocked around to see Mr. President, using their cell phones to take pictures of him or with him.

He would have a banter with ordinary Americans from various works of life who took warmly to him both young old. He was like a Rock star who got the Secret service at times worried about his safety as he walked about.

The fourth novel by the late great Nigerian author Chinua Achebe is titled…“A man of the people.” Barack Obama was truly … A man of the people.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com