*Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Monday lauding Americans for the nationwide protests in response to President Trump’s sweeping immigration order.

Thousands across the U.S. and the world protested Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries as travelers were detained in airports.

In his first public statement since leaving the White House, Obama’s spokesman Kevin Lewis said the former POTUS was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by the elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” Lewis said.

After the White House tried to blame the Obama administration for the seven Muslim-majority countries that were listed in Trump’s immigration ban, the statement made clear that Obama “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”