*Keegan-Michael Key appeared Thursday on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and brought with him a gift that fans have been asking for via twitter for months: Luther, Obama’s anger translator.

At the end of his sit-down with Noah, Key unveiled video of his reunion with Jordan Peele for the final performance of their popular Comedy Central characters under Obama’s presidency.

In the clip, Peele delivers his no-drama Obama impression, pledging a peaceful transition of power and complete cooperation, while Luther tells us what he’s really thinking.

For example, after Peele’s Obama says that if Trump succeeds, “we all succeed,” Luther says angrily: “Unless he succeeds with all the sh*t he promised to succeed with — in that case, we’re f—ed!”

Watch below (at 2:58 mark):