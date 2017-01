BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart, DJ Jesse Janedy and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for January 19th, 2016. Today our hosts discuss Obama’s Farewell, Tyson Beckford Chippendale’s Show, Issa Rae and Jussie Smollett teaming up for a new series, Food as medicine picking up steam in California, Steve Harvey Backlash and more.

Special Guest are Lifetime TV’s / Vivica Fox’s Black Magic Stars!