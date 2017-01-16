

*We’re hearing that President Obama and Michelle are making a bee line from frigid DC to Palm Springs quick, fast and in a hurry after Trump’s inauguration.

When the then former First Family leaves the Capitol after the inauguration, they’ll take a chopper (it will not be Marine One because he won’t be the active president when he boards) to Andrews Air Force Base.

Sources tell TMZ that at 2:45pm Eastern they will leave Andrews on Special Air Mission 29,000, the plane that will take them to Palm Springs. It’s the same plane that Obama used as president, but it won’t be called Air Force One.

As for their return to D.C. where they’ll be living, they won’t have a government plane at their disposal. It’s only one way.

Oh yeah, did you know this?: President Obama’s first meal on Air Force One was a cheeseburger. Michelle likes the garden salad with chicken breast.

OK, now that you’ve digested that bit of news, here’s more …

For one last time, President Obama will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in the White House briefing room.

The event, two days before his term ends and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, will likely be the final time Americans will hear from Obama as a sitting commander in chief.

According to CNN, it follows a tradition from past presidents of holding a concluding news conference. President George W. Bush took his final round of questions from reporters on January 12, 2009, eight days before Obama was sworn in.

Back then, questions ranged from specific queries about tensions in the Middle East and his response to the financial crisis, to broader requests for Bush to reflect upon his presidency and a path forward for the GOP.

Obama, too, is likely to face specific probes into the latest reporting about Russia’s influence in the US election as well as larger issues of his legacy.