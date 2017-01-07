Also: No more tickets to Obama's 'farewell speech' to be given out at McCormick Place

*The Obama presidency is just about ghost. But before he’s gone from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, just about superstar whoever showed him love was seen arriving for the last Obama shindig at the White House, Friday night.

The guest list pretty much says it all … David Letterman, Paul McCartney, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Robert De Niro, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper.

George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tyler Perry.

Dang, that’s a lotta star power. Wish we coulda been there and so do you. 🙂

In other news about the waning days of the Obama presidency … in Chicago, thousands lined up early Saturday for a shot at a free ticket to the president’s farewell speech Tuesday at McCormick Place. While the tickets were free, just one ticket per person was available at a first-come, first-served basis, and so people arrived to Saturday’s 8 a.m. ticket pick-up as early as 4 a.m.

The first wave of people were able to wait inside, forming a line from the grand ballroom of the South building, which then skated through the West building and finally outside, winding around the Hyatt Regency hotel. The line was so large that those who arrived after 7 a.m. were turned away, and Chicago police sent out an alert at that time telling people who hadn’t yet arrived to McCormick Place to save themselves from the frigid temperatures.

The crowd, according to the Chicago Tribune, was mostly a younger one, and packed with college students, some with backpacks weighed down by textbooks. Families brought their young children, who sat in strollers padded with fleece blankets. Older couples wrapped quilts over each other’s shoulders, and little kids skipped in and out of line, their parents calling after them.

Everyone, it seemed, wanted the chance to see Obama address the nation as president one last time.

