*They ain’t wasting no time.

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama plan to evacuate the scene immediately after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president on Jan. 20, White House press secretary Josh Earnest revealed Monday.

After their ceremonial photo op with the incoming president and first lady, the Obamas will board their final flight on Air Force One and head straight out of D.C. instead of traveling to their new rental home…about 2 miles from the White House.

Earnest didn’t say where the Obamas would go, or how long they would stay before returning to the Nation’s Capital.

As previously reported, the Obamas plan to stay in Washington at least two more years while their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

The Obama family returned from their annual holiday vacation in Hawaii on Jan. 2.