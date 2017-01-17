*When President Obama and the Obama family moves out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, otherwise known as the White House, they’ll be downsizing, but it won’t be too extreme by most folks’ standards.

If you haven’t heard, the soon to be ex-first family is reportedly moving into a very spacious 8,200-square-foot house, er, mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C.

The new home for the Obamas has nine bedrooms and nine baths and was constructed back in 1928 an d was first listed at $50,000. It was last sold to ex-White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart, who still owns the property, which is valued at $5.3 million.

The Obama family’s future home has a rich history. It was built in 1928 by F. Moran McConihe, a real estate developer who played an important role in the expansion of Kalorama and served in the General Services Administration under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood; that’s part of the reason why all of us like it there,” said Tony Podesta, a well-connected Democratic lobbyist and brother of John D. Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman to the NY Times.

So yes, they will be renters, not owners. Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. By the way, the reason the family decided to stay in the D.C. area was so that Sasha can complete high school in the area in 2018.

The home appears to be as gorgeous inside as it is outside. Its spacious rooms feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens and a special suite that might work well for Michelle’s mother Marian Robinson, who currently lives with the family in the White House.

READ RELATED STORY: DID RAPPER T.I.’S OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT OBAMA GET IT ALL WRONG?

As far as the Mr. Obama’s secret service detail, the home’s gated courtyard looks to accommodate multiple secret service vehicles.

Something else we should note is that the Obamas’ new neighborhood is where you’ll also find the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Ivana Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner as well as a host of embassies for several countries.

If you’d like to see MORE mind blowing pics from inside the Obamas’ fab new home, click over to Town and Country.