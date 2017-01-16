*Golden Globe nominee Octavia Spencer provided a free screening last Friday of her critically acclaimed film, “Hidden Figures,” for low-income Los Angeles families.

The actress bought out the 8 p.m. screening at a Baldwin Hills movie theater for the Martin Luther King Day weekend. She announced the screening and invited families and single parents in an Instagram post on the day of the event.

“If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come,” Spencer wrote. “It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word.”

Spencer previously opened up about her mother during The Jess Cagle Interview, saying: “She taught us to see people as people. All people. Taught us to understand our place in the world. And our place in the world is, if you want to be a leader, you can be that. There was no glass ceiling until I got into the real world and realized there are glass ceilings everywhere!”

Spencer stars alongside Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae in the film about the African-American women behind NASA’s first successful space missions.

“Hidden Figures” has earned nearly 30 million at the domestic box office, and it was nominated for two Golden Globes, including for Spencer’s performance.

