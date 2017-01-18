*Octavia Spencer can add another honor to her resume full of acting accolades.

The Oscar winner, 46, was named Woman of the Year by Harvard University student theater group the Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Wednesday.

As per tradition, Spencer will be roasted by the student group on Jan. 26 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

As an honoree, she must also lead a parade through the city’s streets and receive her “Pudding Pot” at Harvard’s performing arts theater Farkas Hall.

The “Hidden Figures” follows such previous honorees as Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Debbie Reynolds and more.