*New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was extra emotional after his team was eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, allegedly punching a hole in a wall after his team’s 38-13 loss to the Packers in Green Bay, according to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, who says he also saw Beckham banging his head against a door.

Grounds crew members told Paolantonio that they heard someone banging the wall outside the crew’s locker room at Lambeau Field, which is located next to the interview room where Beckham had just spoken with reporters. When grounds crew members came out of the locker room, they saw Beckham and the hole in the wall.

NFL security is “investigating” the hole in the wall. A Giants rep said the team is aware of the incident but isn’t commenting.

Prior to the hole punching, Beckham was cool, calm and collected during his postgame media conference…although he did get testy about questions regarding his decision to jet to Miami for a boat cruise during an off day last week – a move that was criticized heavily on sports radio. “Next question,” he said when asked about it.

Watch his postgame interview below:

OBJ finished with just four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets. The 28-yards is tied for the second-fewest receiving yards in any game of Beckham’s career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.