*The Lyons won’t be through with us when Season 3 wraps this spring.

Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Gary Newman made it official Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, “Empire” has been renewed for Season 4.

Alongside Newman, Fox exec David Madden said the fourth season will consist of 18 episodes.

The renewal was inevitable, as “Empire’s” current third season ranks as the top broadcast drama among adults 18-49 — a title it has held through its entire history.

Its ratings may have dipped this year, but the drama still finished the first half of Season 3 with nearly 8 million overnight viewers for the midseason finale. For the 2016-2017 season, the show has averaged almost 16 million total viewers, becoming the show to nab Fox’s largest total multi-platform audience, according to Variety.

Currently on hiatus, “Empire” returns with the back-half of its third season this spring on Mar. 22.