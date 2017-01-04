*Surprise! Omarosa Manigault has been hired by Donald Trump to be a part of his administration. The former reality TV star who rose to fame during the first season of “The Apprentice” now has a job doing “public engagement,” whatever that is.

Previously she had been Trump’s director of African-American outreach since July and of course she one his more prominent surrogates had appeared throughout the campaign as a prominent surrogate for the mogul.

In the wake of the president-elect’s victory over Hillary Clinton , she had been a part of his transition team.

In other news, after a sit-in Tuesday night at the office of Sen. Jeff Sessions in Mobile, Alabama by the president of the NAACP and other demonstrators resulted in several people being handcuffed and escorted into a police van, according to the NAACP and a live social media broadcast.

Via Twitter, the NAACP said that its president Cornell William Brooks and youth and college director Stephen Green were arrested. They did not specify charges.

The Mobile Police Department said it planned to release a statement via its website.

USA Today reports that Brooks and 10 to 20 other members of the NAACP had targeted Sessions’ Mobile office earlier on Tuesday. Sessions is Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Earlier, Brooks said the group was prepared to be arrested as it requested Sessions, a Republican, withdraw from the selection process for the nation’s top prosecutor.

Previously Sessions has made statements that hint he might rollback advances the Obama administration has made against alleged police misconduct, that he believes the Ku Klux Klan is “OK,” and that he supports broad immigration reform, according to civil rights advocates.

He also opposes the Voting Rights Act, which he once referred to as “intrusive legislation.”

“We don’t derive any pleasure from opposing this nomination, but here’s what we know: the Voting Rights Act was literally born in Selma, Ala. … and Sen. Sessions is son of Selma, he was born in Selma, but if we look at what Selma means, if we look at what the Voting Rights Act means and we look at his record, we have to oppose him,” Brooks told USA TODAY in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon.

