On Friday, January 20, “The Real” recognizes “Human Trafficking Awareness Month” with a survivor who shares her story and tips on how to recognize human trafficking.

Plus, actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo has a lot to taco bout when he jokes about how a co-host could have been wife number five! Before leaving, he also gives the ladies a taste of his favorite menu items from his restaurants Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina. And, Broadway performer and singer Frenchie Davis guest co-hosts, dishes on her new play and opens up about being “Bi-sexcellent.”

Which Co-host Did Danny Trejo Once Propose To?

How To Spot Signs Of Human Trafficking?

Loni Love: I finally got you to come to the show.

Danny Trejo: I proposed to you the last time we were together. Wait, I even said a poem.

“I once had a heart and it was true, but now it’s gone from me to you. So take care of it, as I have done. For you have two and I have none.”

[The Real audience claps.]

Danny: She said no!

Adrienne Houghton: You said no?

Loni: No, you got to understand, we go back a long way. We’ve done a couple of movies together.

Danny: Two movies together.

Loni: And how many times have you been married Danny?

Danny: Uh… four.

Loni: Exactly, I ain’t want to be the fifth.

Danny: I tried to make her number five, no way!

