*Tuesday, January 3 on “The Real,” actress and 1970s star Pam Grier opens up about owning her femininity, particularly in her portrayal of such iconic characters as “Foxy Brown.”

She also weighs in on the importance of today’s female celebrities embracing their own sexuality.

Pam Grier: I Owned My Sexuality!



Pam Grier: I owned my femininity. And I wasn’t doing it in a crass way nor did I do Coffy, one, two, three the porn version or Foxy Brown five, six, seven, eight. It was just one statement of owning your beauty and that don’t be afraid of it. And then there’s no mystery.

