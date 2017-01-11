*On Wednesday (01-11-17), “The Real” continues the week with guest co-host Mel B, who joins the ladies for a meaty “Girl Chat” that goes left when the conversation goes from #spankandrub in the kitchen to the bedroom!

Plus, television personality, celebrity trainer and New York Times Best Selling Author, Jillian Michaels offers up advice for new moms feeling the pressure to lose the baby weight and opens up about her struggles with infertility.

It’s A Spanking New “Girl Chat”

WATCH Jillian Michaels Discuss Her Infertility Struggles

Jillian Michaels Opens Up About Her Infertility Struggles

Jillian Michaels: For me personally, uh I have PCOS and endometriosis. And I’ve managed to mange those conditions very well with clean eating and fitness and so on. But you know, the thought of multiple cycles of hormones, I was like, “You know, it ain’t that important to me to see my nose.” So, I don’t need… you know, I want to be a mom, but I don’t need to see it. I can adopt. I’m in a same sex relationship, my partner got pregnant with our son. I got that little benefit, super. If you choose to do it, fine, but one of the best pieces of advice I was given by a obgyn who I really respect and she said, “If we’re catching you at a younger age, freeze your eggs when you’re twenty-five.” And I said, “Why? Why would you spend the money and why would you go through the hormones.” And she said because, “When you’re forty, you’ll spend ten times that amount. And you’ll have to go through it again and again and again, which is far more dangerous.”

Watch the episode — January 11th on The Real — check local listings.

Photo links and credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Television

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.