*Today, Friday, January 27, on “The Real,” guest co-host Joseline Hernandez reveals whether she’d ever let her daughter, Bonnie Bella get plastic surgery, and musician Wyclef Jean performs a freestyle rap for our hosts and discusses a possible Fugees reunion!

Plus, “The Real” hosts discuss Chinese New Year and whether reality shows glorify drinking.

Joseline Hernandez: If my daughter comes to me and say “Mommy, look I really just don’t like, you know…” [Joseline touches her hair.] There ain’t too much that she ain’t going to like about herself.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Joseline: ‘Cause she’s like her mommy of course. But, if she does come to me and she feels some type of way about it, maybe she want to fix something. I’m going to be there for her because I want her to be confident and I want her to go out into the world and be the best that she could be, so yeah I’ll help her out.

[The Real audience claps.]

Joseline: But, I don’t think that I will be too happy with her coming to me saying, “Oh mom I want some breasts or some butt or stuff like that.” I’m going to be like, “Babe, you just have to grow your body out.” Because when I was younger, I didn’t have anybody telling me I was beautiful and I was pretty. And so I went out there and tried to do things you know, to make me pretty… glue all this nappy weave in the hair and all that. And it messed my hair up and stuff like that. So you have to grow into your looks. And you know, parents start putting your kids in front of the mirror, let them accept who they are, everyday.

Tamera Mowry-Housely: Yes, that’s true.

[The Real audience claps.]

Adrienne Houghton: That’s great, how did you come into your own beauty?

Joseline: Oh honey, listen, when I was like seventeen, I was like, “Wait a minute honey, I’m cute. Uh huh.”

[The Real audience laughs.]

Joseline: Honey, ain’t nothing they can tell me. Honey, look at that face. And you know what, I stayed in the mirror.

