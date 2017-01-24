Today, Tuesday, January 24, “The Real” guest co-host Joseline Hernandez dishes about working on “Star” with Lee Daniels, and how she documents every time she visits Stevie J’s house to prove “who’s doing what.”

Also, guest Eddie Cibrian talks about the craziest rumor he’s ever heard about himself and wife LeAnn Rimes.

Plus, the hosts discuss Jeannie Mai’s experience at the Women’s March this past Saturday, as well as Justin Bieber’s throwing shade at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship.

Joseline Hernandez On Why She Saves Stevie J’s “Receipts”



Eddie Cibrian on Crazy Rumors

Joseline Hernandez: Let me just tell y’all something right quick.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Adrienne Houghton: Do tell. Do tell.

Joseline: Listen, when I go to my baby daddy house, cause he so lame. And he’ll act like I’m like…

Loni Love: Stevie J?

Joseline: Yeah. Uh huh, him. Stevie lame! And he’ll act like I’m so in love like I’m following him and looking for him and everything and I left him like a year ago. I departed, I was the one that departed the relationship. He’ll act like I’m the one that’s stalking him, so I’ll be like, [imitates holding phone] “Yup, up in his house. Yup, baby daddy house. See, he invited me over. He’s been calling me all day. He wanted me to come and this and that.”

[The Real audience laughs.]

Joseline: Yeah, document it!

Adrienne: Document it.

Joseline: Document style babygirl. Let me tell ya’ll something. Y’all can never go to a man house or have a relationship with no man or woman and not have proofs of who’s been doing what. ‘Cause they’ll come for you. They’ll have you looking like you’re a stalker or you’re crazy and you done lost your mind. And they be the one that be doing that!

[The Real audience claps and cheers.]

Joseline: You know?

Adrienne: That is so true though.

Joseline: And then you be looking so stupid. And it’s like, I stopped those days. I no longer look stupid. I have proof. You’ve been calling me all day. You’ve been FaceTiming me all day. You’ve been stalking me all day. I even got pictures of my baby daddy jumping the, jumping the gate to my home.

